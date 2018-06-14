Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/14/2018 10:18 AM

Illinois board moves forward with employee step increases

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Labor Relations Board is moving forward with giving step increases to unionized state workers.


The State Journal-Register reports that the board has rejected a request from Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration to hold another hearing about the issue before money is paid out.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees says the board has sent the issue to a compliance officer to determine how much employees should receive. The board will formally make its referral next month.

Step increases are automatic raises that workers receive sometime during the first decade of their careers.

The Rauner administration stopped awarding step increases in 2015 after the state's contract with the union expired. The courts ruled that the old contract's terms still applied while a new one is being negotiated.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account