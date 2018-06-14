Breaking News Bar
 
Openly gay South Bend mayor to marry on Saturday

Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tah-juhj) will miss the Indiana Democratic Party convention this weekend.

But he has a good reason: The openly gay 36-year-old is marrying his partner, Chasten Glezman, in South Bend on Saturday.

The 4 p.m. ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint James Episcopal church will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube account.

Buttigieg campaigned for chairman of the Democratic National Committee last year, but dropped out just ahead of the voting.

He gained attention in 2015 when he announced he was gay in a newspaper column, five months before he won election to a second term with 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar who served in Afghanistan in 2014 as a Naval Reserve officer. Glezman is a middle school teacher.

