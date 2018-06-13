NFL Calendar

July 16 - Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.
Aug. 2 - Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 5 - Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 9-13 - First weekend of preseason.
Sept. 1 - Final cutdown to 53-man roster.
Sept. 6 - Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.
Sept. 9-10 - First weekend of regular season.
