NFL Calendar

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

July 16 - Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 - Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 - Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 - First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 - Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 - Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 - First weekend of regular season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL