Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 6/13/2018 2:02 PM

Horseshoe Southern Indiana breaks ground on inland casino

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ELIZABETH, Ind. -- Caesar Entertainment's Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino has broken ground on its $85 million inland expansion.

General Manager Brad Seigel said during the Wednesday ceremony that his Harrison County casino across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, is taking advantage of legislative changes to better serve its customers. A 2015 law allows Indiana's riverboat casinos to move on shore as long as they stay within their existing footprint.

The News and Tribune reports the expansion will take 18 months to complete and will have more than 100,000 square feet of gambling, retail, entertainment and dining.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana's riverboat will remain open while the new casino is built.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account