Senators seek to soothe relationship with Canada

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters after meeting with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The meeting with Freeland comes after President Donald Trump insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Group of Seven summit, calling him "dishonest" and "weak," after the prime minister spoke against American tariffs on steel and aluminum. Associated Press

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Freeland's visit comes after President Donald Trump insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the recent Group of Seven summit in Canada, calling him "dishonest" and "weak," after the prime minister spoke against American tariffs on steel and aluminum. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Senators from both parties sought to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting Wednesday with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The meeting involving members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee follows President Donald Trump calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "dishonest" and "weak" after the Group of 7 summit in Quebec over the weekend.

Sen. Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the committee, says senators expressed concerns about the president's use of a national security waiver to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada. Corker says he believes it's an abuse of presidential authority.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he made clear to Freeland that Democrats cherish the relationship with Canada and disagree with Trump's claim that Canadian steel and aluminum are a national security threat.