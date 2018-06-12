Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/12/2018 10:58 AM

Japan beats Paraguay 4-2 for 1st win under coach Nishino

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates after scoring during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

    Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates after scoring during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Japan's head coach Akira Nishino looks on prior the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

    Japan's head coach Akira Nishino looks on prior the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Japan's Shinji Kagawa, right, and Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

    Japan's Shinji Kagawa, right, and Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Japan's Takashi Inui, left, and Paraguay's Alan Benitez challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

    Japan's Takashi Inui, left, and Paraguay's Alan Benitez challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay in the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INNSBRUCK, Austria -- Japan won its first match under coach Akira Nishino, getting two second-half goals from Takashi Inui in a 4-2 win over Paraguay on Tuesday.

Inui's goals made up for Paraguay's opening strike by Oscar Romero in the 32nd minute, while an own-goal by Federico Santander made it 3-1 in the 77th. Richard Ortiz netted for Paraguay in the 90th before Shinji Kagawa added Japan's fourth in injury time.

Japan had lost 2-0 to both Ghana and Switzerland in its previous matches under Nishino, who took over from Vahid Halilhodzic in April.

Japan will play against Colombia in its Group H opener in Saransk on Tuesday before facing Senegal and Poland.

Paraguay failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account