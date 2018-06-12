Beckham and all Giants attend mandatory minicamp for Shurmur

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks to reporters during the team's NFL football organized activities, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, right, walks off the field assistant general nanager Kevin Abrams, left, and senior vice president, communications Pat Hanlon after the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes to quarterback Davis Webb during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison talks to reporters during the team's NFL football organized activities, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.. Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.. Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a catch during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to practice although the star New York Giants' receiver did little work in team periods at the opening of the first mandatory minicamp under new coach Pat Shurmur.

Beckham, who missed several voluntary practices in the final phase of organized team activities in the past month, looked good running pass routes Tuesday. He appeared to cut well testing the left ankle that was broken on Oct. 8 against the Chargers, sidelining him for the final 11 games.

Just the fact that Beckham was there entering the final year of his contract was a positive.

It was a good day overall for Shurmur and the Giants in terms of attendance. Everyone was there, including defensive tackle Damon Harrison who missed many of the OTA practices.

