Loaisiga to start Thursday for Yankees in big league debut

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga will be brought up from Double-A by the New York Yankees to make his major league debut against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Loaisiga is a 23-year-old right-hander who returned in 2016 following Tommy John surgery. He is 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA in six starts at Double-A Trenton after starting 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA at Class A Tampa.

He fills the rotation slot that opened when Masahiro Tanaka injured both hamstrings while sprinting home to score on a sacrifice fly Friday. Domingo German, who entered the rotation after No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery tore an elbow ligament, will start Friday. Ace Luis Severino pitches Saturday.

