updated: 6/12/2018 5:15 PM

Chargers DT Liuget recovering from foot surgery

Associated Press
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget underwent offseason foot surgery, but head coach Anthony Lynn expects him back for training camp.

Liuget, who is suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, did not participate in the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

"We're waiting for his foot to feel better. He had the surgery, he's coming along fine," Lynn said.

Liuget was limited to 12 games last season because of a toe injury, finishing with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Liuget also missed the final five games of the 2015 season because of a foot injury.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

