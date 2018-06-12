Breaking News Bar
 
Accomplice in kidnapping, slayings of 2 brothers sentenced

Associated Press
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- An accomplice in the 2015 kidnapping and slayings of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 24-year-old Kiontay Cason learned his punishment Monday. He apologized in court.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel as part of a plot to retrieve a gun. Their bodies were found two weeks later in Hobart.

Cason testified as a state witness at the trials of Jeri Woods and David Johnson IV, the wife and husband convicted in the killings. Cason said he and Woods marched the brothers at gunpoint into a wooded area before Woods shot each of them in the head.

Four other defendants have pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

