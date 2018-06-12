Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/12/2018 7:59 AM

Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LUXEMBOURG -- The European Union's top court has defended French fashion designer Christian Louboutin's claim to trademark red soled high-heel shoes.

The European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that Van Haren, a Dutch company that sold similar shoes, had infringed the trade mark.

The court said that it did not matter that the shoes were different in shape. It said the registration of the trademark "sought solely to protect that application of a colour to a specific part of that product."

Louboutin said in a statement that it "warmly welcomes this judgment."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account