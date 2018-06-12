Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/12/2018 7:57 AM

Europe's border agency to help Poland with World Cup fans

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WARSAW, Poland -- The European border agency says it will deploy 20 border control officers from across Europe to Poland to assist in the smooth and safe passage of thousands of fans going to World Cup matches in Russia's Kaliningrad region.

Frontex on Tuesday said it will help Poland's Border Guards communicate with foreign fans and smoothly check their documents. Ticket holders with so-called Fan ID need no visas, only their ID documents, in order to enter Russia's territory during the World Cup. Many are expected to travel through Poland to the four matches to be played in Kaliningrad Stadium from June 16-28.

Officers to be deployed come from Spain, Latvia, Bulgaria, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and Greece.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account