Illinois
updated: 6/12/2018 10:58 AM

Illinois elementary school to drop Woodrow Wilson from name

Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. -- School officials in central Illinois have decided to remove Woodrow Wilson's name from an elementary school and instead honor the area's first black female doctor.

The Peoria Public Schools board voted Monday to rename Woodrow Wilson Primary School after Dr. Maude Sanders.

District officials have been considering a name change since an employee raised concerns last year about the district's lack of minority representation. The primary school's name came under scrutiny due to Wilson's ties with racism and segregation.

Board member Gregory Wilson says the move will expose more people to Sanders' accomplishments.

Board member Dan Walther was the lone vote against the change. He says he supports naming a school after Sanders, but doesn't believe Woodrow Wilson should be changed.

The name change will go into effect for the 2018-19 school year.

