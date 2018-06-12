After summit, China likely to remind N. Korea of close ties

A chartered Air China 747 lands in Singapore suspected to pick up North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, after his summit today with U.S. leader Donald Trump. Associated Press

BEIJING -- China has emerged a big winner at the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the U.S. president made surprising pledges to suspend war games with South Korea and eventually pull U.S. troops from there.

But analysis say as soon as Kim steps off the plane China provided him for the trip to Singapore, Beijing will be mindful of its influence over a neighbor that may now feel less isolated. China after all doesn't want Pyongyang too far in Trump's embrace.

Analysts say they expect Kim to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping fairly quickly after the summit and that Xi would remind his North Korean counterpart about China's willingness to help the North develop its economy.