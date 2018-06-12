Breaking News Bar
 
Florida Georgia Line built legacy 1 hit song at a time

  • FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File)
By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country duo Florida Georgia Line has built their career one hit song at a time with A-list collaborations, while also taking quiet steps to establish a lasting songwriting legacy.

After breaking out in 2012 with "Cruise," featuring Nelly, the duo is on another hot streak with the success of their pop crossover collaboration with Bebe Rexha on "Meant To Be," and their upcoming album will have collaborations with Jason Aldean and Jason Derulo.

But behind the scenes, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have taken what they've learned as songwriters and started their own publishing company in Nashville called Tree Vibez. They have a new studio and writing rooms for their writers, producers and artists to write and record.

