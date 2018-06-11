Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/11/2018 10:50 AM

AP sources: Pistons, Dwane Casey agree to 5-year deal

By LARRY LAGE
DETROIT -- Dwane Casey has agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Detroit Pistons, two people familiar with the situation have told The Associated Press.

The people spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move, which was first reported by ESPN.

Casey led the Toronto Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this year and helped them earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. The NBA coach of the year finalist was fired shortly after Toronto was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was 320-238 in seven seasons and is Toronto's winningest coach.

Detroit has been looking for a coach for a month since firing Stan Van Gundy, who was also its president of basketball operations.

Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
