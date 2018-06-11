Breaking News Bar
 
Giants sign 2 before start of minicamp Tuesday, waive 1

Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have made a couple of roster moves before the opening of a mandatory minicamp.

The Giants announced Monday the signing of defensive tackle Jarron Jones and defensive back Kenneth Durden. Rookie free agent tackle Tyler Howell was waived to make room on the roster. The three-day minicamp starts Tuesday.

Neither Jones nor Durden has played in an NFL regular-season game.

Jones played in all four preseason games for the Giants last season. He spent most of year on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

Durden spent the 2016 season on the Raiders' practice squad. He was on Tennessee's practice squad for a month last season.

Howell was signed last month as a free agent out of Missouri.

