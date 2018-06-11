Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/11/2018 3:56 PM

Lukaku on target again as Belgium demolishes Costa Rica 4-1

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku jubilates after scoring his sides second goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Eden Hazard, left, vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku jubilates after scoring his sides second goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides second goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, takes a shot on goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku kicks the ball during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Dries Mertens jubilates after scoring his sides first goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Belgium's Dries Mertens jubilates after scoring his sides first goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

  • Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz, second left, jubilates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a friendly soccer match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Monday, June 11, 2018.

BRUSSELS -- A rampant Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up a third goal as Belgium closed its World Cup preparations in style by demolishing Costa Rica 4-1 on Monday.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring for the Red Devils before striker Lukaku took his international tally to 36 in 69 matches with a volley and header either side of halftime.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi completed the Belgium scoring in the 64th thanks to a pass from Lukaku.

Eden Hazard tormented Costa Rica with his instant control and darting runs while fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne cut through the defense with his trademark incisive passing.

Hazard limped off in the 70th after a couple of tough challenges, but did not appear too badly hurt.

Costa Rica, one of the surprise packages of the last World Cup where it reached the quarterfinals, took a surprise lead at King Baudouin Stadium through a Bryan Ruiz volley, but was outclassed for much of the match.

