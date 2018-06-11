Breaking News Bar
 
Julio Jones will skip Falcons' minicamp

  • In this May 24, 2011 photo, Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Julio Jones talks to the media before a football workout with teammates in Buford, Ga. The Falcons are being forced to open their mandatory minicamp without Jones, one of their most important playmakers. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff says the team was informed Monday, June 11, 2018 Jones will not be present when the three-day minicamp opens on Tuesday.

By CHARLES ODUM
Associated Press
 
 

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are being forced to open their mandatory minicamp without Julio Jones, one of their most important playmakers.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff says the team was informed Monday that Jones will not be present when the three-day minicamp opens on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the team, Dimitroff described the situation with the wide receiver as "not ideal."

Jones' absence is a big surprise. Before Monday, coach Dan Quinn and others had said they were confident Jones would attend the minicamp despite missing the voluntary offseason program.

Jones still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money. His average salary now ranks behind several receivers.

