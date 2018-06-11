The Latest: Germany urges solution to migrant ship standoff

ROME -- The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The German government is calling on all involved with the fate of a migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea to "do justice to their humanitarian responsibility."

Italy and Malta were both refusing Monday to let the ship with 629 people aboard dock, leaving the migrants at sea as a diplomatic standoff escalated under Italy's new anti-immigrant populist government.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters in Berlin on Monday: "We are concerned about the situation on this ship, the Aquarius, and the German government calls on all involved to do justice to their humanitarian responsibility."

However, he added that Germany believes "particularly burdened countries, and Italy is of course one of them, must not be left alone" in dealing with Europe's migrant influx.

___

1:05 p.m.

The European Union is appealing to Italy and Malta to quickly work out - for humanitarian reasons - where a ship carrying more than 600 rescued migrants should dock.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that "the priority of both the Italian and Maltese authorities should be ensuring these people receive the care they need."

He said: "We call on all involved to contribute to a swift resolution so that the people on board the Aquarius vessel may be safely disembarked as soon as possible."

The Commission says the legal circumstances dictating who should accept the migrants is "anything but clear," however Brussels says both parties are obliged to cooperate to resolve the matter.

___

9 a.m.

Malta is accusing Italy of violating international norms by instructing a migrant rescue ship with 629 people aboard to stay at sea while a diplomatic standoff plays out over where it can dock.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Italy's refusal to allow the Aquarius ship to dock at an Italian port risks "creating a dangerous situation for all those involved."

In a statement late Sunday after speaking with his Italian counterpart, Muscat refused to let the ship dock in a Maltese port, but said Malta will conduct emergency medical evacuations if necessary.

The standoff marked the first display of Italy's get-tough immigration policy under the right-wing, xenophobic League. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted Sunday that from now on, "Italy, too, begins to say NO to the trafficking of human beings."