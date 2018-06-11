Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/11/2018 10:00 AM

Police: Carjacking suspect shot himself after 2-state chase

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- A carjacking suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after apparently shooting himself at the end of a police chase that began in St. Louis County and ended in Illinois.

Police say it began about 1:30 a.m. Monday when a woman in north St. Louis County had her car stolen at gunpoint. Officers soon spotted the vehicle and a chase went into Illinois, where Granite City officers put down spike strips to disable the stolen car.

Officers approached and found a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat. After the woman was arrested, police determined that the man had a head wound.

He eventually complied with police orders to get out of the car. Police say he had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account