KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A Michigan man who plowed into bicyclists, killing 5, has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
updated: 6/11/2018 9:55 AM
A Michigan man who plowed into bicyclists, killing 5, has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.