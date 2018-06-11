Boy in Indiana school shooting hears charges, denial entered

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, parents drive students to school as they return to class for the first time at Noblesville West Middle School since a shooting last week in Noblesville, Ind. The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding a classmate and teacher at the school May 25 is scheduled for a juvenile court hearing Monday morning, June 11, 2018. Prosecutors are asking the judge to declare him delinquent because he can't be tried as an adult due to his age. Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A 13-year-old boy mostly remained silent during a juvenile court appearance Monday, more than two weeks after he was accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher in suburban Indianapolis.

The boy answered "yes" or "no" to a series of questions from a magistrate. The 11 charges against him in juvenile court include attempted murder. The Associated Press has not identified him because he is charged as a juvenile.

He wore an orange-and-white jail uniform and sat between his parents during the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.

A magistrate entered a denial of the charges, the equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teen will return to court on June 25. His parents and lawyer declined to speak to reporters.

A student and a teacher were injured in the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. The teacher, Jason Seaman, is credited with saving many lives by tackling the shooter.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to declare the suspect delinquent because he's too young to be tried as an adult under Indiana law.

Authorities say the boy was carrying two handguns and a knife when he opened fire inside a school classroom on May 25.

Thirteen-year-old Ella Whistler's family said last week that she was shot seven times and remained hospitalized. Seaman was shot as he tackled the shooter. He was released from a hospital the next day.