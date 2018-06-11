2 dead following crash involving buggy in northern Indiana

hello

TOPEKA, Ind. -- Authorities say a woman and her 15-year-old daughter have died after the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was struck by a car in northern Indiana.

The crash happened Saturday in the LaGrange County community of Topeka when the buggy was hit from behind. Authorities say 44-year-old Velda C. Miller of Ligonier and Melissa Jo Miller died in the crash. Velda Miller's 46-year-old husband was driving the buggy and was taken to a hospital with neck pain.

The sheriff's office says the 21-year-old driver of the car told them he had just passed another vehicle and hit the buggy while coming back into his lane. He was taken to a hospital with abdominal pain.

No charges were immediately filed and the crash was under investigation.