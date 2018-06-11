Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/11/2018 1:48 PM

Judge: Fulton Sheen's remains can go to Illinois from NY

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PEORIA, Ill. -- A judge says the remains of famous Catholic Archbishop Fulton Sheen can be moved to Illinois from New York, nearly 40 years after his death.

Joan Sheen Cunningham believes moving her uncle's remains to Peoria, Illinois, will improve his cause for sainthood.

New York Judge Arlene Bluth calls it a "laudable purpose." In a decision Friday, she says there's no evidence that Sheen, an Illinois native, would have considered his final resting place more important than a chance to become a saint.

Sheen's remains are at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. The New York Archdiocese has been opposed to moving them.

Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky has pledged to work for Sheen's sainthood. Sheen was known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching in the 1950s and '60s.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account