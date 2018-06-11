Breaking News Bar
 
3 face gun charges in separate deaths of 2 Indiana officers

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three people face federal charges of illegally buying the guns used to fatally shoot two Indiana officers.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Monday the three had roles in allowing two gunmen to illegally obtain the weapons used to kill Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett on March 2 and Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts on May 4.

Court documents say 33-year-old Tiffany Dean illegally bought a handgun for her brother, 20-year-old Levi Brenton of Terre Haute, who sold it to the gunman who shot Pitts and died after a police shootout.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Dawn Rochon of Indianapolis gave a false address in buying the gun used in Pickett's death. Minkler says investigators haven't determined how the suspected gunman obtained it.

Court records didn't list defense attorneys for the three.

