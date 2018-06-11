Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/11/2018 9:06 AM

Grains mostly lower and livestock higher

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell .80 cent at $5.1740 a bushel; Jul corn was off .40 cent at $3.7520 a bushel; July oats rose 3 cents at $2.43 a bushel while July soybeans declined 7.60 cents at $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.1030 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.4728 a pound; June lean hogs was gained .40 cent at .8015 a pound.

