posted: 6/10/2018 7:00 AM

Diomande, Moutinho help LAFC rally, beat Earthquakes 4-3

Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Adama Diomande had two goals, Joao Moutinho scored in stoppage time and Los Angeles FC rallied past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Diomande, who signed with LAFC on May 2 and made his first start against San Jose, has three goals in three MLS appearances.

Moutinho, a 20-year-old rookie defender, kicked in his first MLS goal from just inside the penalty area to give LAFC (7-4-3) a 4-3 lead in the seventh minute of injury time.

San Jose's Valeri Qazaishvili opened the scoring in the 11th minute, putting away a left-footed volley off an arcing entry by Danny Hoesen.

Diomande and Steven Beitashour answered with goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, respectively, to give LA a 2-1 lead.

Two goals by Chris Wondolowski, in the 52nd and 63rd, put San Jose (2-9-3) back in front before Diomande scored from point-blank range in the 90th minute. Beitashour, from the left side, sent an entry toward the far post where Walker Zimmerman played a sliding cross to Diomande for the empty-net finish .

LAFC snapped a four-game winless streak.

The Earthquakes have lost four in a row - their longest such streak since 2015 - and are winless in their last five games.

San Jose's Kevin Partida was shown a red card in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

