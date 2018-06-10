Breaking News Bar
 
Earl Thomas says he's skipping Seahawks mandatory minicamp

By TIM BOOTH
Associated Press
 
 

Earl Thomas is putting the pressure on the Seattle Seahawks for a new contract, saying he will not participate in any team activities until his contract situation is resolved.

That includes the upcoming mandatory minicamp.

The three-time All-Pro safety posted a lengthy statement on social media Sunday, saying he wants "certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career," before he takes part in any Seahawks related activities. Thomas is entering the final year of his current deal signed before the 2014 season. He is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary in 2018.

Seattle opens its minicamp on Tuesday, and Thomas could face fines of about $84,000 if he skips all three days. Last week, coach Pete Carroll said he expected all players that had been skipping the optional team workouts - most notably Thomas, defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Byron Maxwell - would be in attendance for the minicamp.

