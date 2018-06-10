Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 6/10/2018 1:41 PM

The Latest: Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup Series race

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018.

    NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- The Latest on NASCAR's Cup Series race at Michigan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is being delayed by rain.

The bad weather isn't a huge surprise after Saturday's Xfinity race was shortened by rain. Xfinity qualifying was canceled Saturday and so was a Cup practice.

Kyle Larson has won three straight Cup races at Michigan, but he was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Kyle Larson has won three straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan. He'll try to make it four in a row Sunday.

Larson was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have combined to win nine of the 14 races this year on the Cup circuit. Brad Keselowski is still winless and would love to break that drought in his home state at Michigan International Speedway. He's never won a Cup race at MIS.

The weather could be an issue again Sunday. The Xfinity race Saturday was shortened because of rain.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account