Coleman named as new manager of Hebei China Fortune

Associated Press
LONDON -- Chris Coleman has been named as the new manager of Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

The Welshman, 48, replaces Manuel Pellegrini, who announced last month he was leaving China to take over as manager of English Premier League side West Ham.

Coleman had previously been in charge of Sunderland but left in April after his team was relegated from England's Championship to League One.

Coleman has also managed Fulham, Real Sociedad and Coventry. He took over as Wales boss in 2012 and led his side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but resigned late last year when they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

