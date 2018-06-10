Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/10/2018 10:53 AM

About 60 protest outside Indianapolis home of HHS chief Azar

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Approximately 60 protesters - many in wheelchairs - have gathered outside the Indianapolis home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar demanding he approve new rules banning shock therapy at a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

Indianapolis police are on the scene of the protest on Indianapolis' north side directing traffic.

An advocacy group for disabled people called ADAPT says in a news release it organized the demonstration to protest rules that have awaited HHS approval for more than two years that would ban shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.

It wasn't clear whether Azar is at the home, which has no published telephone number. Azar is a former executive for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly& Co.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account