Mindy Kaling jokes about Trump, toilet plungers at Dartmouth

Associated Press
HANOVER, N.H. -- Mindy Kaling has taken on President Donald Trump in her commencement address to Dartmouth College graduates, suggesting he may have "tweeted us into war" with Wakanda, the fictional country from "Blank Panther."

In a speech filled with quips Sunday morning, Kaling also offered practical advice to the graduates, like making sure to buy a toilet plunger.

Kaling graduated from the Ivy League school in 2001. She received an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Kaling created, wrote, produced and starred in the comedy series "The Mindy Project," and was on "The Office."

Her new film, "Ocean's 8," opened at number one this weekend.

Her experiences at Dartmouth have occasionally served as fodder for her writing and comedy. She tweeted a picture of herself outside her old dorm room Saturday night.

