3 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings during 3-hour span

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city's South and West sides.

Police say six people were shot at a part in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died.

The other five people who were shot were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle and a man who was shot and drove himself to a hospital, where he died.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

