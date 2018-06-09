Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/9/2018 10:42 AM

Kosovo football great Fadil Vokrri dies at 57

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
 
 

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Fadil Vokrri, the president of the Football Federation of Kosovo and a former Yugoslavia international, died of a heart attack on Saturday. He was 57.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci declared Sunday a day of mourning "as a sign of state and civic respect." State flags will be at half-staff.

"Kosovo football has lost its greatest legend," Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said.

"Fadil was a distinguished personality in sports not only in Kosovo but also in the international arena, turning into an example how to work to achieve successes."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed deep sympathy, adding Vokrri was "the key figure in Kosovo's football development which led to the Football Federation of Kosovo becoming a member of UEFA in 2016."

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Fadil Vokrri."

Vokrri became the first post-independence president of the Kosovo federation in 2008, and was re-elected twice. He led Kosovo to membership of UEFA and FIFA.

Vokrri played for Yugoslavia from 1984-87, scoring six times in 12 matches, and was voted Yugoslavia's best player in 1987.

The federation said Vokrri was at a fitness center when he had a heart attack.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The funeral ceremony will be on Sunday.

___

Follow Llazar Semini on Twitter at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account