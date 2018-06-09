Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg. French media quoted Colmar prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel as saying that "at this stage" nothing suggests another person was involved in the death Friday of the American celebrity chef and food writer. Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

Marilyn Hagerty's 2012 review of the town's hottest new Italian restaurant marveled at the chicken Alfredo and the warm breadsticks and went viral. Bourdain defended her on Twitter and ended up publishing a book of her work.

The celebrity chef and TV host wrote in the foreword anyone who wasn't charmed by Hagerty had a "heart of stone."

Hagerty says she's sad Bourdain died. She says she enjoyed meeting with him and he was very personable. She said Saturday he was a warm person and talking with him was like talking to a friend.

Bourdain died Friday in France in an apparent suicide.