updated: 6/9/2018 3:14 PM

1 dead, 1 injured in double semi crash on Interstate 64

Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- One driver was killed and another injured when two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 64.

Authorities say the crash occurred about 7 a.m. Friday east of Interstate 69 in Warrick County.

Sgt. Todd Ringle is spokesman for the Indiana State Police. He says a truck for a moving company burst into flames after slamming into the back of a container truck for a logistics company.

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says other motorists were unable to extract the driver of the burning truck. The driver of the lead truck suffered unspecified injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The wreck closed I-64 and motorists were diverted onto I-69.

One lane of I-64 was re-opened about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

