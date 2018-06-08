The Latest: Stepmom dead after helping to locate dead boy

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County jail after a body that is believed to be her stepson, Lucas Hernandez, was found in a nearby county. Prosecutors haven't charged her in the death but said she was a person of interest. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found early Friday, June 8, 2018, in the home of Jonathan Hernandez. Glass was Hernandez's live-in girlfriend. The woman's name hasn't been released. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. -- A woman who led an investigator to the decomposing remains of her 5-year-old stepson was found dead early Friday in a Wichita home, police said.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said during a press briefing that officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after Jonathan Hernandez called to report finding his former girlfriend, Emily Glass, dead of a gunshot wound upon arriving at his Wichita home.

Davidson said officers found a rifle at her feet and three suicide notes in the home. Hernandez said in a statement that Glass killed herself. Davidson said the official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.

Glass, 27, reported Hernandez' son, Lucas, missing on Feb. 17. She told police she last saw Lucas playing in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep.

On May 24, Glass led David Marshburn, a private investigator hired by Lucas' father, to the boy's decaying remains. The boy's body had been hidden under a culvert bridge about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita and covered with debris.

Police arrested Glass on suspicion of lying to authorities, but she was freed. Prosecutors never charged her in Lucas' death, but said she was a person of interest.

It's unclear if an autopsy and toxicology examination will determine how Lucas died, because of the body's decayed condition.

In an episode of the podcast "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" that aired Monday, Hernandez said he no longer believes or supports Glass and that he is "a bit confused by" her release from jail. Hernandez also told Grace that Glass told the private investigator that she panicked after she found Lucas dead in his bed one evening or morning. The podcast included part of a recording captured by Marshburn in which Glass said in a shaky voice: "I did Lucas so wrong. I did him wrong."

The Wichita Eagle reports that Hernandez and Lucas' mother, Jamie Taylor-Orr, said in a statement released Friday that Glass "chose to end her own life."