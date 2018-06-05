Breaking News Bar
 
Ball State and TV network offer free online musical class

Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. -- Ball State University is teaming up with Turner Classic Movies to offer a free online class on the history of Hollywood musicals.

The class Mad About Musicals runs through the month of June and will be taught by Professor Vanessa Ament. The university says she will also provide on-air introductions for dozens of musicals that will run on the network on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month.

The class focuses on the history of the musical genre and its evolution with culture and technology.

Ament was a sound reproduction artists and voice actor in films including "Platoon," ''Predator" and "Die Hard."

More than 44,000 participants enrolled in Turner Classic Movies' past three online courses.

Enrollment: http://musicals.tcm.com/

