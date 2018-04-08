Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Theater where Red Skelton debuted is snubbed for state grant

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VINCENNES, Ind. -- A southwestern Indiana county has lost its bid for a $500,000 state grant to help restore an ornate, nearly century-old theater where comic Red Skelton first appeared on stage.

Knox County officials learned Thursday that Vincennes' Pantheon Theatre didn't receive a share of $11 million recently awarded through Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Development.


The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports officials plan to apply again for the grant that would pay for exterior repairs to the theater as part of an ongoing $2.5 million restoration and reuse effort.

The Renaissance Revival-style theater opened in 1921 in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Evansville. The venue was the first stage on which Vincennes-born comedian Red Skelton performed and it also hosted the Marx Brothers, Spike Jones and Duke Ellington.

