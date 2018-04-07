Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 4/7/2018 7:00 AM

Manafort challenges Mueller search of storage locker

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against him.

That's according to a partially redacted search warrant affidavit made public late Friday. Manafort is challenging the search as unlawful because an FBI agent entered the premises with the permission of a former Manafort employee who was on the lease. Manafort argues the employee didn't have authorization to let the agent onto the property.

Records show the agent didn't seize anything at first and later obtained a warrant used to take custody of the material. The move was the latest by Manafort to challenge his numerous criminal charges including money-laundering conspiracy and unregistered foreign agent work.

