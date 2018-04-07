Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/7/2018 7:00 AM

More police on London streets as murder spike worries locals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A woman carries a flower to a crime scene in Link Street, Hackney, east London, Thursday April 5, 2018. This week, 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola became London's 53rd murder victim of 2018. The British capital is being shaken by a spike in deadly violence, much of it involving young people caught up in gang feuds. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

    A woman carries a flower to a crime scene in Link Street, Hackney, east London, Thursday April 5, 2018. This week, 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola became London's 53rd murder victim of 2018. The British capital is being shaken by a spike in deadly violence, much of it involving young people caught up in gang feuds. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Police attend the scene in Link Street and Morning Lane, Hackney, east London, Thursday April 5, 2018. This week, 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola became London's 53rd murder victim of 2018. The British capital is being shaken by a spike in deadly violence, much of it involving young people caught up in gang feuds. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

    Police attend the scene in Link Street and Morning Lane, Hackney, east London, Thursday April 5, 2018. This week, 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola became London's 53rd murder victim of 2018. The British capital is being shaken by a spike in deadly violence, much of it involving young people caught up in gang feuds. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- British police say they are deploying 300 more officers on the streets of London this weekend to confront a spike in stabbing and shootings that has sparked fears about rising crime.

There have been more than 50 homicides in London in 2018, with many of the victims young people caught up in gang-related violence.

The crime wave has drawn criticism of London's mayor, police tactics and government spending cuts.

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick says violent crime is "a long-term problem which requires concerted long-term effort."

But former chief Ian Blair says budget cuts mean there are fewer officers on the beat. He told the BBC on Saturday that "if you take 20 percent of the Met's money away, something gives and the thing that has given is neighborhood policing."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account