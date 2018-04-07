Breaking News Bar
 
US diplomat's car kills Pakistani motorcyclist in capital

Associated Press
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani police say a car carrying an American diplomat has accidently hit a Pakistani motorcyclist in the capital, Islamabad, killing him on the spot.

Local police official Shafi Ullah said the U.S. diplomat was not arrested as he enjoyed immunity under international law.

The U.S. embassy confirmed Saturday's road accident and said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether the diplomat was himself driving the car at the time.

Hundreds of motorists are killed every year in Pakistan mainly because of disregard for traffic rules.

