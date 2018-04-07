Breaking News Bar
 
Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

Associated Press
COVINNGTON, Okla. -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake that was also felt in Kansas and Missouri.

It was one of four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg says there are no reports of injury or serious damage following the quakes.

The largest temblor was at 7:16 a.m. near Covington. Reports on the USGS website show it was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri, some 300 miles (480 kilometers) northwest of Covington. People in Joplin, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas, also reported feeling it.

Saturday's quakes were in the same area where four others struck Friday, including one of magnitude 3.7.

