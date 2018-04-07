Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Eastern Illinois University to restructure over 2 years

Associated Press
CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Eastern Illinois University officials have announced major structural changes that will take place over the next two years.


The Journal Gazette & Times Courier reports the university is realigning programs and colleges based on work by the university's president's council and vitalization project workgroups.

Changes include creating a new College of Health and Human Services, as well as combining the College of Arts and Humanities with the College of Sciences to create the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell says the changes are needed to create a framework for the university to grow, create new programs and better support students. He says the shifts will help programs better align with the mission of each college.

EIU hasn't seen such restructuring in 25 years.

