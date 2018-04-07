Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead

  • Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

  • Firefighters stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people were killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

  • Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people were killed after a car crashes into the crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

  • Firefighters walk in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people were killed after car crashes into crowd in the city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

  • Ambulances stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

