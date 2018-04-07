Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
3 dead after shooting on private adult-themed Rockford bus

Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Rockford police say three people were fatally shot early Saturday on a private adult-themed charter bus. The (Rockford) Register-Star reports that the suspect remains at large.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Saturday morning that the driver of the "Distinguished Gentleman" bus called police about 3:30 a.m. The driver had driven a distance from the shooting site and parked in a fuel lane at a service station where he met with police.

O'Shea said only that "a suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus."

He says the victims have not been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office is investigating. O'Shea says family notification will follow.

Coroner Bill Hintz said he couldn't comment on details about the victims or the number of gunshot wounds each sustained.

