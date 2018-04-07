Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/7/2018 11:54 AM

Holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem draws thousands

  Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

  Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

  A woman lights candles next to a relative's grave at dawn in Copaciu, southern Romania, Thursday, April 5, 2018. On Maundy Thursday during the holy week of Easter, Orthodox Christians in small southern Romanian villages go to local graveyards before sunrise as part of a centuries-old ritual, light candles and small fires, release incense and leave small bags of food on the ground or offer them with other people.

  • Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

  • Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

  • Christian pilgrims light candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

JERUSALEM -- Thousands of Christians gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday for an ancient fire ceremony that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

In a ritual dating back at least 1,200 years, they crowded into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christian tradition holds that Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

During the annual ceremony, top Eastern Orthodox clerics enter the Edicule, the small chamber marking the site of Jesus' tomb.

They then emerge to reveal candles said to be miraculously lit with "holy fire" as a message to the faithful from heaven. The details of the flame's source are a closely guarded secret.

Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter on Sunday.

