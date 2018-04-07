Breaking News Bar
 
The Vatican Museums offer early-bird special to see its art

  • FILE - In this April 16, 2005 file photo, tables and chairs line the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in preparation for the conclave. The Vatican Museums, famed for Michelangeloâs ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and masterpieces by Raffaello, are offering an early-bird special, and have posted on their website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee.

  • FILE -- In this Aug. 25, 1998 file photo, visitors to the Vatican Museum admire artwork in a corridor of the museum. The Vatican Museums, famed for Michelangeloâs ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and masterpieces by Raffaello, are offering an early-bird special, and have posted on their website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee.

VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican Museums are offering an early-bird special.

The museums famed for Michelangelo's ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and for masterpieces by Raffaello has posted on its website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee.

A video shows a small group of visitors accompanying the museum's key-bearer as he opens doors and gates with a huge ring of dozens of keys, switching on the lights along the frescoed and stuccoed corridors as the tour progresses.

The "Good Morning Vatican Museums" tour lasts about an hour for a maximum 20 people and can be booked at visitespeciali.musei@scv.va.

The Vatican Museums are normally open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and see as many as 20,000-25,000 visitors a day.

