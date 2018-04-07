Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/7/2018 12:07 PM

Pipeline spill in South Dakota twice as big as first thought

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.

A spokeswoman for pipeline owner TransCanada tells the Aberdeen American News that around 407,000 gallons (338,900 imperial gallons) spilled onto farmland when the pipeline broke near Amherst in Marshall County on Nov. 16. TransCanada had originally put the spill at 210,000 gallons (174,860 imperial gallons).

The new number would make the spill the seventh-largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010, as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Repairs have since been made and the cleanup is done. TransCanada resumed using the pipeline 12 days after the leak.

The Keystone Pipeline carries oil more than 2,600 miles (4,180 kilometers) from Alberta, Canada, to Oklahoma and Illinois.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account